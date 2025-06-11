IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsSecurity

Iran vows to strike all US bases in region if attacked

By IFP Editorial Staff
US Forces in Syria

Iran's Defense Minister General Aziz Nasirzadeh has warned that all US military bases in the Middle East would be targeted if America initiates hostilities against Iran.

The blunt warning came during a press briefing following a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

“If conflict is forced upon us, we will not hesitate to attack every US base in host countries,” General Nasirzadeh stated, adding that American forces would suffer “disproportionate losses.”

The minister emphasized Iran’s growing military capabilities, citing last week’s successful test of a ballistic missile carrying a two-ton warhead.

The warning specifically referenced US installations in Iraq, Syria, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE – where the Pentagon maintains about 45,000 troops across dozens of bases.

Analysts note Iran possesses a substantial missile arsenal capable of retaliating against these facilities in case of provocation.

While expressing preference for diplomatic solutions, General Nasirzadeh ruled out any negotiations regarding Iran’s defense programs.

The remarks come amid indirect US-Iran talks, with Washington recently imposing new sanctions over Tehran.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks