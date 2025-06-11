Iran vows to strike all US bases in region if attacked

The blunt warning came during a press briefing following a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

“If conflict is forced upon us, we will not hesitate to attack every US base in host countries,” General Nasirzadeh stated, adding that American forces would suffer “disproportionate losses.”

The minister emphasized Iran’s growing military capabilities, citing last week’s successful test of a ballistic missile carrying a two-ton warhead.

The warning specifically referenced US installations in Iraq, Syria, Bahrain, Qatar and the UAE – where the Pentagon maintains about 45,000 troops across dozens of bases.

Analysts note Iran possesses a substantial missile arsenal capable of retaliating against these facilities in case of provocation.

While expressing preference for diplomatic solutions, General Nasirzadeh ruled out any negotiations regarding Iran’s defense programs.

The remarks come amid indirect US-Iran talks, with Washington recently imposing new sanctions over Tehran.