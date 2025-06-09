Iran spox: Europe’s involvement in Israel military nuclear program certain

Speaking at his weekly press conference on Monday, Baqaei pointed to Iran’s acquisition of a vast amount of security-related information, including material related to the Israeli regime’s nuclear activities.

He stated, “What was already clear to us—and will now be clearer to others through these documents—is the active participation of these European countries in Israel’s military nuclear program.”

Baqaei added, “It is significant that the very parties who speak of nuclear non-proliferation are themselves actively involved in equipping and strengthening the nuclear military program of this regime.”

He also commented on the efforts by the UK, France, and Germany—backed by the United States—to pass an anti-Iran resolution at the Board of Governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Baqaei said, “Undoubtedly, the confrontational approach of these three European countries cannot serve as an incentive for cooperation.”

He continued, “The actions of the three European countries show that they are still beating the drum of confrontation and non-cooperation, and they should certainly expect proportionate and reciprocal steps from Iran.”

Bawaei also spoke on Iran’s response to the US proposal concerning the nuclear issue, saying: “Iran’s response is a reasonable, logical, and balanced plan. We recommend the American side seize this opportunity, as it is certainly in their interest to seriously consider the proposal.”

He noted that Iran’s proposed plan will be submitted to the other side through Oman after it is finalized.

Regarding the seizure of the Madeline ship and the attack on it and the arrest of its crew by the Israeli regime, he stated: “This act, having occurred in international waters, is considered a form of piracy under international law. This issue shows that the United Nations, the Human Rights Council, and the UN Security Council must take immediate action to break the siege of Gaza and prevent the continued massacre of innocent people.”