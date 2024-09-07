Iran sitting volleyball team crowned at 2024 Paralympics

The match was held on Friday in Paris.

Earlier, the Iranian sitting volleyball team scored three victories over Ukraine, Brazil and Germany in Pool B.

They then defeated Egypt 3-1 to book their place in the final.

Egypt also won the bronze medal after defeating Germany 3-2.

Iran had won seven out of 12 sitting volleyball gold medals since 1976 including the Seoul 1988, Barcelona 1992, Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000, Beijing 2008, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.

Meanwhile, Iranian athlete Rouhollah Rostami bagged a gold medal in men’s 80kg para powerlifting, earning the fourth gold and 20th medal for Iran in the competitions

He also broke the world and paralympic records by lifting a 242kg.

Iran’s sixth Paralympics medal was won by Yasin Khosravi in the men’s shot put-F57. Khosravi came first with 15.96 meters and also broke the Paralympics record.