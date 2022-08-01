Monday, August 1, 2022
Iran’s celebrated singer helps free over 800 inmates

By IFP Media Wire
Mohsen Chavoshi

Renowned Iranian singer, Mohsen Chavoshi, has helped release more than 800 prisoners who were behind bars for financial problems during the past 2 years.

The news about the philanthropist pop singer’s humanitarian move was broadcasted by the Managing Director of the Headquarters to Contribute to Freedom of Prisoners, Ali Shams.

He said that the freed prisoners were either imprisoned due to incidents in workshops, or causing injuries or causing death in driving accidents.

Shams added that the 851 freed prisoners were not criminals and they and their families were all under the supportive umbrella of the Headquarters to Contribute to Freedom of Prisoners, and the amount contributed by Chavoshi thanks to his fans contributions during the past two years was 74 billion and 500 million rials.

