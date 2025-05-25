Iran’s Shabanpour wins U18 tennis world tour title

According to the Iranian Tennis Federation, the tournament concluded with the singles finals on the clay courts of the 22 Bahman Sports Complex.

In the girls’ final, Shabanpour defeated fellow Iranian Ainaz Davari in straight sets, 6-2, 6-3, to secure the title. Davari finished as runner-up, while Hana Soltani and Sarina Davari shared third place.

In the boys’ singles, Mehdi Abedini took second place after losing 0-6, 4-6 to a Russian opponent. Makan Vosoughi Motlagh and a Turkish player shared third place.

Earlier in the doubles competition, the Russian boys’ team dominated the final, defeating Iran’s Pouria Paryab and Danial Moshtaghi Fard 6-1, 6-0 to win the title. In the girls’ doubles, the Russian team was awarded the championship following the withdrawal of the Iranian pair Shabanpour and Soltani.

The U18 J30 event ran from May 17 to May 25 and featured young athletes from Iran, Turkey, Russia, and Canada. The tournament was officiated by white-badge referee Hassan Lachinani and directed by Leila Koklani.