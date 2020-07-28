Iran Sets New One-Day Record for COVID-19 Fatalities

Iran has registered its highest COVID-19 death toll for a single day, with 235 new fatalities confirmed over the past 24 hours, a record-high since the beginning of the outbreak in the Islamic Republic.

The Health Ministry spokeswoman says the new fatalities increase the overall death toll to 16,147.

In her press briefing on Tuesday, Sima-Sadat Lari also confirmed 2,667 new cases of COVID-19 infection, increasing the total number of infections to 296,273.

According to the spokeswoman, 257,019 patients have so far recovered from COVID-19 or been discharged from the hospital, while 3,902 are still in critical conditions of the disease.

She said so far 2,380,122 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

Lari added that Tehran, Ilam, Ardabil, Isfahan, East Azarbaijan, Alborz, Golestan, Kerman, North Khorasan, Semnan, Hormozgan, Lorestan, Mazandaran, Fars, and Khorasan Razavi are considered as “red zones”.