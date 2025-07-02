Iran confirms serious damage at Fordow nuclear facility, reiterates peaceful intentions

Speaking in an exclusive interview with CBS News, Araghchi stated that no one has precise information yet on the incident but added, “As far as I know, the damage is extensive and severe, and the facility is currently unusable.”

He said the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) is currently assessing the situation and will report its findings to the government. When asked whether Iranian inspectors had accessed the site, Araghchi deferred to the AEOI.

In response to claims by US President Donald Trump that Iranian nuclear facilities were “wiped out” in American attacks, Araghchi acknowledged heavy damage but emphasized that Iran’s enrichment technology is indigenous and cannot be erased by military strikes.

He reiterated that Iran’s nuclear program remains peaceful, guided by a religious fatwa against nuclear weapons.

“We have no intention of pursuing nuclear arms,” he said, adding, “This industry is a matter of national pride, and we will continue to protect and restore it.”

Araghchi also stated that decisions about resuming uranium enrichment will depend on ongoing assessments and strategic policy reviews.