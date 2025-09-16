IFP ExclusiveCinemaSelected

Iran selects ‘Cause of Death: Unknown’ as 2026 Oscar candidate

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran has chosen the feature film Cause of Death: Unknown as its official submission to the 2026 Academy Awards, the Farabi Cinema Foundation announced on Tuesday.

Directed by Ali Zarnegar and produced by Majid Barzegar, the film was selected unanimously by a nine-member committee after reviewing five finalists.

The decision follows weeks of speculation and debate among Iranian film circles, particularly around the rival films Old Bachelor and Woman and Child, both of which had strong support but were ultimately not selected.

The drama tells the story of seven passengers traveling a rural road from Shahdad to Kerman before sunrise. Early in the journey, they discover that one of the passengers has died. When the group contacts emergency services, they are told an ambulance cannot be dispatched without prior medical confirmation.

The selection committee included prominent figures from Iran’s cinema industry, among them actress Pantea Panahiha, director Abolhassan Davoudi, screenwriter Farhad Tohidi, cinematographer Houman Behmanesh, and sound designer Mohammadreza Delpak, who is also a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

With its submission, Cause of Death: Unknown will compete in the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks