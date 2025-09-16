Iran selects ‘Cause of Death: Unknown’ as 2026 Oscar candidate

Directed by Ali Zarnegar and produced by Majid Barzegar, the film was selected unanimously by a nine-member committee after reviewing five finalists.

The decision follows weeks of speculation and debate among Iranian film circles, particularly around the rival films Old Bachelor and Woman and Child, both of which had strong support but were ultimately not selected.

The drama tells the story of seven passengers traveling a rural road from Shahdad to Kerman before sunrise. Early in the journey, they discover that one of the passengers has died. When the group contacts emergency services, they are told an ambulance cannot be dispatched without prior medical confirmation.

The selection committee included prominent figures from Iran’s cinema industry, among them actress Pantea Panahiha, director Abolhassan Davoudi, screenwriter Farhad Tohidi, cinematographer Houman Behmanesh, and sound designer Mohammadreza Delpak, who is also a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

With its submission, Cause of Death: Unknown will compete in the Best International Feature Film category at the Oscars.