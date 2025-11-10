Iran security chief says no new message sent to US, emphasizes diplomatic channels exhausted

Speaking at the “Us and the West in the Thought of the Supreme Leader” conference, Larijani emphasized that Iran has consistently pursued the lifting of sanctions and sought diplomatic solutions, but US positions have not been constructive.

“Any time the Americans are ready for equal and mutually beneficial negotiations, discussions can take place. So far, their approach has not indicated this,” he said, noting that previous talks at the UN failed to produce results.

Larijani stressed that Iranian officials have never held hostility toward the West. Instead, he attributed strained relations to Western political and security behavior, including interference in Iran’s missile and nuclear programs.

Tracing Iran-West relations historically, Larijani highlighted periods of independence and external domination, including the Safavid, Qajar, and Pahlavi eras, and underscored how the Islamic Revolution restored Iran’s sovereignty.

He reiterated that Iran is open to economic engagement but rejects external pressure or control, particularly regarding defense and strategic capabilities.

Larijani also criticized Western cultural policies, stating that Iran will not accept cultural imposition, consistent with guidance from the Leader.