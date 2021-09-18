Iran secure Volleyball World Championship ticket

The Islamic Republic of Iran’s national volleyball team advanced to the final match of the 2021 Asian Volleyball Championship on Saturday, securing their ticket at next year’s FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship.

Iran won China 3-1 (25-22, 17-25, 25-22, 25-17) in the semifinal match of the Asian tournament at Japan’s Chiba Port Arena.

Behrouz Ataei’s team have now qualified for the world championship as one of two Asian teams.

24 teams will compete at the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship in Russia from 26 August to 11 September 2022.