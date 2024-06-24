Monday, June 24, 2024
Iran secures second place at Asian Junior Greco-Roman wrestling championship

By IFP Editorial Staff
Asian Junior Greco-Roman wrestling championship

The Asian Junior Greco-Roman Wrestling Championship took place on July 22-23 in Amman, Jordan, where Iran’s wrestling team showcased outstanding performance. The Iranian team won several medals across various weight categories, finishing the competition as the runner-up.

Abolfazl Karami, competing in the 51 kg category, Emadreza Mohseninejad in the 80 kg category, and Danial Izadi in the 92 kg category, each clinched gold medals, highlighting their dominance in their respective weight classes.

Silver medals were awarded to Ahmad Badraddini (45 kg), Alireza Amiri (48 kg), Amir Mahdi Saeedi Nava (67 kg), and Mohammad Kazemi (71 kg).
Additionally, Amirali Heydari (55 kg), Abolfazl Shiri (60 kg), and Ayyoub Hoseinvand (110 kg) secured bronze medals, contributing to the team’s overall success.

In the team rankings, Iran accumulated a total of 200 points, placing them second behind Uzbekistan, which secured first place with 215 points. Kazakhstan followed in third place with 148 points.

