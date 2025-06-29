Iran: No scheduled talks with U.S., American claims false

He dismissed recent claims by American officials as inaccurate and misleading.

Speaking to members of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Takht-Ravanchi clarified, “There are no meetings planned with American officials, and the statements made by the U.S. side are simply not true.”

He reiterated: “The things the Americans say are incorrect. Nothing has been arranged regarding what they claim.”

His comments come in response to remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, who claimed that a negotiation and possible agreement with Iran could take place this week.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later added, “We will announce when the time for negotiations is set.” Meanwhile, Steve Witkoff, the U.S. Special Envoy for Middle East Affairs, expressed optimism, saying he “feels strongly that Iran is ready for an agreement” and hopes for a comprehensive peace deal.

Takht-Ravanchi also emphasized that Iran remains committed to its national laws, including the parliamentary legislation requiring the suspension of cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).