Monday, August 11, 2025
Iran says talks with three European countries not halted, no agreement yet on time or place

By IFP Editorial Staff
Esmael baghaei

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baqaei said on Monday that negotiations with three European countries have not stopped, although no agreement has been reached yet on when or where talks will take place.

Speaking at a press briefing, Baqaei responded to questions about the status of the talks, saying, “It cannot be said that negotiations have stopped. We are still discussing the timing and location.”

Baqaei also commented on the visit of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Deputy Director General, stating that discussions are scheduled for Monday, including meetings with Iran’s Foreign Ministry officials.

However, he cautioned that it is too early to predict any outcomes, describing the situation as complex.

He criticized the IAEA for failing to condemn US-Israeli attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities in June, expressing dissatisfaction over the lack of clear procedures for addressing such incidents.

Baqaei added that talks will take place with consideration of the aggression by Israel and the US, as well as Iranian parliamentary resolutions.

