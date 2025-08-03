Iran says no rush for US talks amid regional tensions

In an interview with China’s Phoenix TV, Khatibzadeh expressed concern over ongoing regional tensions and criticized Israel and the US for escalating instability.

He said Israel’s attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities were clear violations of international law, emphasizing that recovery from such damage requires time due to safety concerns.

Khatibzadeh reaffirmed Iran’s commitment to peaceful nuclear activities under full IAEA supervision and rejected allegations of weaponization.

“Our enrichment is not for bargaining; it is the Iranian people’s right,” he said.

He also slammed Israel for operating as a “terrorist entity,” responsible for assassinations of Iranian scientists, and warned that Iran would act differently if such attacks continued.

On future negotiations, Khatibzadeh said Iran remains cautious and will only engage if it is certain the talks are not manipulated.

“We won’t return to the table unless the US abandons its illusions,” he concluded.