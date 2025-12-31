Iran says ‘narrow window of opportunity’ for dialogue remains open

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Tuesday, the top diplomat urged the country’s adversaries to “make no mistake” about Iran’s preparedness to face warfare.

“Iran’s armed forces remain fully prepared to respond to any aggression with decisive measures,” the official noted.

This, he added, was proven by the nation’s successful defensive and retaliatory maneuvers that forced the Israeli regime to “beg” the United States to intervene towards requesting a ceasefire only 12 days after Tel Aviv and Washington had launched an illegal and unprovoked war on the Islamic Republic in June.

Araghchi cited President Donald Trump, himself, as verifying that the damage caused by Iranian missiles and drones to the aggressors were “very severe,” although Western media outlets stopped short of truly depicting its extent.

However, Iran’s response to the American aggression, which spared the American military installations in the region, save for the Al Udeid Airbase in Qatar, still proved that “Iran has never sought a conflict with the United States,” he stated.

It was Iran’s “restraint” – which, the foreign minister reiterated, should not be mistaken for weakness – rather than its fear that spared the other facilities.

He, meanwhile, echoed “an increasing number of voices in the United States and the broader West” as “recognizing that Israel is not an ally, but a costly liability,” apparently advising Washington not to follow Tel Aviv’s lead anymore in implicating itself in further self-defeating aggression against Iran.

“The choice before Washington is clear. It can continue to rely on narratives manufactured by Israel and sold by its proxies, which have only produced instability, miscalculation, and strategic failure—at the cost of American lives and taxpayer dollars. Or, it can pursue a path grounded in realism, diplomacy, and mutual respect,” the official commented.

“For those willing to go where no one has gone before, there is a narrow window of opportunity.”

Concluding the post, the foreign minister included a link to his recent article in The Guardian, in which he has similarly advised Trump to defy Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and revive talks with the Islamic Republic.