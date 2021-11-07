Iran says monthly production of Covid jab 10mn doses

COVID-19 Vaccine in Iran

The Iranian Health Ministry’s Food and Drug Administration says Iranian companies have managed to raise monthly production of coronavirus vaccines to 10 million doses.

The IFDA’ director for drugs said seven million doses of the jabs are being produced by the Shifa Pharmed (Barekat) and Cinnagen companies and other producers including Razi Cov Pars and Pasteur Institute are producing the rest.

Haydar Mohammadi said the Pasteur Institute has so far delivered 1.2 million doses of its vaccine to the Health Ministry and is going to raise its monthly delivery to 2 million doses from November 21.

Mohammadi added that Iranian producers are planning to speed up their production in the coming months.

The official also touched on the anti-Covid inoculation campaign in Iran. He said more than 93 million doses of vaccines have been administered across the country so far. Among the vaccinated, he said, 38 million have received two doses of the jab while nearly 150 thousand have also received a third dose.

