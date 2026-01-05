Iran says Larijani’s warning to Trump on regional destabilization needs no interpretation

Speaking at a weekly press briefing on Monday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei was asked whether Larijani’s comments signaled a potential shift in Iran’s approach to regional stability in the event of renewed tensions.

Baqaei said it was not his role to explain the statements of the senior security official, adding that Larijani’s words were “sufficiently explicit” and had been well understood by those addressed.

Larijani had earlier reacted to remarks by former US President Donald Trump and Israeli officials, warning that any American involvement in Iran’s domestic matters amid public protests in some cities would lead to widespread regional instability and harm US interests.

In a post on social media platform X, he said recent positions taken by Trump and Israeli officials had clarified the “real agenda” behind their statements.

Larijani stressed that Iran differentiates between legitimate economic protesters and destructive elements, while cautioning Washington against adventurism. He also urged the American public to recognize that Trump initiated the escalation and warned that US forces in the region could face consequences.