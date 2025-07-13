Iran says in no rush to enter talks with US

The top diplomat made the remarks during a press conference that followed a Saturday meeting with ambassadors, chargés d’affaires, and heads of foreign and international missions residing in Tehran.

“We are meticulously assessing the situation and weighing all aspects, and at any moment and place where the interests of the Iranian people are secured, we will do what needs to be done,” he noted.

Araghchi considered the United States attacks against several Iranian nuclear installations last month to be a key factor dissuading Tehran from making haste towards fresh talks.

The official reminded how the aggression targeted the Islamic Republic while it was in the process of an indirect diplomatic exchange with the US.

“This was a betrayal not of us, but of diplomacy itself, by the Americans,” he stated.

If the United States insists on returning to the negotiation table, which it does and has conveyed this insistence to Iran on multiple occasions, it has to convince the Islamic Republic that “such conduct will not be repeated,” the foreign minister added.

Washington, Araghchi stressed, must persuade Tehran that it would not seek to achieve through aggression, what it has not been able to achieve at the negotiation table.

He clarified that, although, the nature of international relations did not permit any absolute guarantees, Iran was still entitled to be convinced about the US’s resolve not to go back to such hostile approach.

“When we are confident that the rights of the Iranian people and the paramount interests of the Islamic Republic of Iran will be safeguarded through negotiations, we will have neither fear nor reluctance to engage in talks.”

The official noted how the Islamic Republic dealt with the aggression victoriously, stating that a nation that has emerged triumphant from warfare is not afraid of entering negations.

“We fought this war heroically and exhibited very excellent resistance. There is no doubt that the Islamic Republic and the Iranian people were the victors in this war, and naturally, whoever is victorious has no fear of negotiation.”

Araghchi was referring to the Iranian Armed Forces’ targeting al-Udeid, the US’s most critical airbase in the West Asia region that is located in Qatar, with ballistic missiles in retaliation for the attacks.

The counterstrike achieved direct hits that were corroborated by locals, who reported hearing many explosions at the outpost throughout the reprisal.

Separately, the official addressed efforts that were underway by some European countries to restore the United Nations sanctions against Iran.

He said the European parties’ recourse to such approach, namely their invoking the so-called “snapback” mechanism, would be a great mistake, which would be as grave as the US’s staging military attacks against the Iranian soil.