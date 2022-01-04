Iran says has not banned imports of Covid vaccines

“According to an announcement by the National Taskforce Against the Coronavirus, the import of coronavirus vaccine is not prohibited and vaccine imports from abroad will continue if need be,” Food and Drug Administration’s head Bahram Darayi said on Monday.

“The priority of the 13th administration is to supply vaccines from domestic and foreign channels, and with the increase in domestic production, the approach of the National Taskforce Against the coronavirus is to reduce imports, and if the country’s needs are fully met with Iranian vaccines, import restrictions will be imposed,” the head of Iran’s Food and Drug Administration explained.

On Sunday, some media outlets quoted Darayi as saying that the country has banned Covid-19 vaccine imports.

Over 175 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been supplied in Iran so far out of which 156 million shots have been imported and the rest were domestically manufactured.