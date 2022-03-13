Sunday, March 13, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsSecurity

Iran says dealt heavy blow to Israeli network in West Azarbaijan

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian forces
An Iranian official says local intelligence forces dealt a heavy blow to the largest Israeli espionage network in the northern western province of West Azarbaijan over the past month.

The director general for intelligence in West Azerbaijan says the Israeli spy agency had recruited local criminals and had appeased them with money to engage in acts of sabotage.

The official stressed that by criminals, he does not only mean those who disrupt public order.

He further explained that anyone who poses a threat to borders or threatens the society in economic, political and security terms, and creates anxiety for people, is considered a criminal.

The official stressed that the intelligence bodies attach great significance to protecting national security and interests.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Live Updates: Russia’s “Special Operation” in Ukraine; Day 18

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks