Iran says conditions not yet right for talks with US

Speaking at his weekly press briefing, Beqaei confirmed that indirect contacts between Iran and the US continue through intermediaries but emphasized that these exchanges do not amount to formal negotiations.

“Negotiations take place only when both sides reach mutual respect and consider each other’s concerns on equal terms. At present, such conditions do not exist,” he said.

Asked about reports of Egyptian mediation, Beqaei stated that contacts with intermediaries persist, but “this does not mean we have entered into negotiations.”

He added that many countries have made efforts over the past year to help reduce tensions and that Iran appreciates such initiatives.

Beqaei also said that discussions with Egypt’s foreign minister have focused on the situation in Gaza, emphasizing Egypt’s key role as a guarantor of ceasefire efforts.

He reiterated Iran’s call for an end to Israeli attacks, denouncing them as ongoing crimes and acts of genocide.