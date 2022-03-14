Iran rights body denounces S Arabia’s mass execution, calls for probe

It said in a statement on Monday that Saudi Arabia has once again committed widespread violations of human rights and abuse of power in its territory.

“The mass execution of 81 people, including eight Yemeni citizens and 40 residents of Qatif region, has cast serious doubt on the charges pressed against them, turning it into a political and ideological score settling that would be described as arbitrary execution,” part of the statement read.

Iran’s High Council for Human Rights blasted the inhumane mass execution and called on all regional and international human rights authorities to pay attention to it.

Member states of the United Nations Human Rights Council are expected to investigate the different aspects of this mass execution away from any politicization… and double standards, the Iranian rights body said.

It added that special rapporteurs of the UN Human Rights Council particularly the special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions are expected to immediately carry out a comprehensive investigation into this episode.

“In this regard, the High Council for Human Rights expresses it deep regret over the silence and inaction of countries and international organizations, that claim to be advocates of human rights, regarding such actions,” the statement read.