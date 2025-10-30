Iran Returns to World Taekwondo Podium After Eight Years, Finishes Runner-Up in Wuxi, China

The tournament was held from October 23 to 30 in Wuxi, China, featuring 898 athletes from 179 countries.

Iranian athletes delivered a strong performance, earning three medals: a gold by Abolfazl Zandi, a silver by Mehdi Hajimousaei, and a bronze by Amirsina Bakhtiari.

Based on the final standings released by the World Taekwondo Federation, Iran secured second place overall, reclaiming its status among the world’s leading teams.

The achievement marks Iran’s first world podium finish since 2017, highlighting a successful comeback for the national team, which had been absent from top-tier global rankings for nearly a decade.