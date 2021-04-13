Iran Reserves Right to Act against Perpetrators of Terror Act in Natanz

The Iranian government spokesman says Iran reserves the right to act against those who ordered and perpetrated the act of sabotage against the country’s Natanz nuclear facility.

Ali Rabiei said on Tuesday the terrorist attack resulted in some damage and also indicates the failure of those who are against the progress of Iran’s nuclear industry.

“On Sunday, a terrorist attack and an act of sabotage happened in Natanz, which led to some damage,” he told reporters via video conferencing.

“The act against the enrichment facility in Natanz shows the failure of the enemies of Iran’s industrial and political progress seeking to stem the considerable development of the country on the one hand and [disrupt] fruitful talks aimed at lifting cruel sanctions on the other,” he added.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran condemns this cowardly act and emphasizes it is necessary that the international community and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should deal with this nuclear terrorism,” he said.

“Moreover, in order to foil the objectives of this act of terror, the Islamic Republic of Iran will seriously press ahead with developing nuclear technology on the one hand, and try to have cruel sanctions lifted on the other,” he said.

He also pointed the finger at the Israeli regime for the act of sabotage.

“It is completely clear to us that this terrorist act has its roots in the anger of Zionist enemies over efforts by signatories to the Iran nuclear deal over the past weeks to fully revive the accord, and [this terrorist act] was aimed at preventing this constructive diplomatic process from moving forward,” he said.