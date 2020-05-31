Iran Reports over 2,500 New Cases of COVID-19 Infection

Iran’s Health Ministry spokesman has confirmed 2,516 new cases of infection with the novel coronavirus, raising the total number of cases to 151,466.

In his Sunday press briefing, Kianoush Jahanpour said 63 people have died of the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 7,797.

The spokesman said 118,848 patients have so far recovered from the disease, and been discharged from hospital.

2,527 patients are also in severe conditions of the disease, he added.

Jahanpour noted that 935,894 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country.

