Iran Reports over 13,000 New Cases of COVID-19 Infection

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 13,053 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours, the highest record since the beginning of the outbreak.

In a press briefing on Monday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the new cases raise the total number of cases to 775,121.

She said the virus has also killed 486 patients since Sunday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 41,979.

So far, she added, 564,699 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 5,677 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 5,545,444 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, Kurdistan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” and “yellow” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Fars, and Sistan and Baluchestan provinces, she added.