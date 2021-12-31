Friday, December 31, 2021
Iran reports new record low Covid fatalities

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iran has reported new record low Covid deaths. Health Ministry figures on Friday showed that 34 people died of the disease over the past 24 hours.

The deaths push to 131,606 the country’s total death toll. According to the figures, 17 hundred and three new Covid-19 cases have been recorded as well since Thursday. The total caseload now stands at 6,194,401.

There were 279 hospitalizations, the lowest number of hospital admissions in more than a year.

The downward trend in Covid deaths and cases has been attributed to a mass vaccination campaign Iran rolled out in summer to curb the pandemic.

More than 119 million doses of Covid vaccines have so far been administered. The number of triple-vaxxed people is nearing the 8 million mark.
Despite the success in rolling back the Covid outbreak, Iranians are playing it safe at the officials’ demands who say the country is not yet completely out of the woods.

