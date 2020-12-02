Iran Reports Lowest Number of Single-Day COVID-19 Fatalities Since Oct. 29

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 362 new fatalities caused by the novel coronavirus, the lowest figure reported since October 29.

In her press briefing on Wednesday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the new deaths increase the overall death toll to 48,990.

Lari also reported 13,621 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 989,572.

So far, she added, 688,054 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 5,828 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 6,212,694 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, Kurdistan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” and “yellow” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Fars, and Sistan-and-Baluchestan provinces, she added.