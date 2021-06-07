Iran Reports Lowest Number of New COVID-19 Cases Since Oct. 2020

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 4,907 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours, the lowest figure since October 21, raising the total number of cases to 2,971,270.

In a press briefing on Monday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has also killed 120 patients since Sunday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 81,183. The number of new fatalities is also the lowest since April 4.

She said so far 2,565,972 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari went on to say that 3,687 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 20,812,819 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said 4,230,484 people have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 658,285 have received the second dose.