Iran Reports Lowest Number of COVID-19 Daily Deaths in 30 Days

Speaking at a daily press conference on Thursday, Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Kianoosh Jahanpoor put the official death toll from the coronavirus in Iran at 4,869, saying the disease has taken the lives of only 92 patients over the past 24 hours, down from 94 a day earlier, and marking the lowest number of deaths in more than a month ago.

He also noted that at least 52,229 positive cases have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far and have been discharged from the hospitals across the country.

The number of people tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Iran has risen to 77,995 following the detection of 1,606 new cases since Wednesday noon, the spokesman added.

Among the patients undergoing treatment in the medical centres at present, 3,594 ones have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, Jahanpoor stated.

He finally noted that 310,340 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran as of Thursday.

The number of people infected with COVID-19 across the world has surpassed 2,096,000 and the death toll exceeded 135,000.