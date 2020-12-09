Iran Reports Lowest Daily Rise in COVID-19 Cases in 30 Days

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman has confirmed 10,223 new cases of COVID-19 infection in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 1,072,620.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Sima-Sadat Lari said the virus has also killed 295 patients since Tuesday noon, increasing the overall death toll to 51,212.

She said so far 765,639 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari went on to say that 5,779 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 6,523,409 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently 64 cities are in the “red zone”, 278 in the “orange zone”, and 106 in the “yellow zone” in terms of coronavirus outbreak.