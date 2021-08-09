Iran Reports Biggest-Ever Daily Rise in COVID-19 Deaths, Cases

Iran’s Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari has reported the biggest daily rise in the number of COVID-19 deaths and infections since the beginning of the outbreak.

In a press briefing on Monday, Lari confirmed 588 new fatalities caused by the novel coronavirus, raising the overall death toll to 94,603.

She also reported 40,808 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 4,199,537.

So far, she added, 3,565,575 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 6,561 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 26,586,805 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said 13,002,245 people have so far received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and 3,146,130 have received the second dose.