Iran Reports 91 More Deaths Caused by Coronavirus

Iran’s Health Ministry has confirmed 91 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, increasing the overall death toll to 56,262.

In a press briefing on Monday, the Ministry’s spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari reported 6,208 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 1,292,614.

So far, Lari added, 1,081,736 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 4,568 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 8,207,975 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said currently the cities of Sari, Amol, Fereydounkenar, Qaemshahr, and Neka in Mazandaran province and Bandar Gaz and Kordkuy in Golestan province are in the “red” zone, 30 cities are in the “orange” zone, 219 are in the “yellow” zone, and 192 are in the “blue” zone in terms of coronavirus outbreak.