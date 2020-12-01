Iran Reports 382 New Deaths Caused by COVID-19

Iran has confirmed 382 new deaths caused by the novel coronavirus, increasing the overall death toll to 48,628.

In a press briefing on Tuesday, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima-Sadat Lari reported 13,881 new cases of COVID-19 infection, raising the total number of cases to 975,951.

So far, she added, 677,963 patients have recovered from the disease or been discharged from the hospital.

Lari said 5,840 patients are also in critical conditions caused by more severe infection.

The spokeswoman noted that 6,168,637 COVID-19 tests have been taken across the country so far.

She said the high-risk “red” zones include Tehran, Qom, Mazandaran, East Azarbaijan, Isfahan, Yazd, Ardabil, Khorasan Razavi, Khuzestan, Hamadan, West Azarbaijan, Bushehr, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad, Alborz, Lorestan, Markazi, Ilam, South Khorasan, Kermanshah, North Khorasan, Semnan, Gilan, Zanjan, Qazvin, Kurdistan, and Kerman provinces.

The “orange” and “yellow” zones also include Golestan, Hormozgan, Fars, and Sistan-and-Baluchestan provinces, she added.