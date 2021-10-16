Iran reports 181 new Covid-19 fatalities

The number of fatalities from the coronavirus in Iran seems to be on a downward trend with the health ministry reporting 181 deaths on Saturday.

Based on the ministry’s figures, over 7,500 new infection cases have been identified over the past 24 hours.

Iran reported 197 deaths from the respiratory disease on Friday and 223 on Thursday.

Iran, which has accelerated its vaccination campaign over the past months, has so far administered over 71 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi emphasized on Saturday that public vaccination should continue vigorously, urging academics and public figures to encourage people to observe health protocols and be vaccinated against the virus.

During a session of the National Task Force against coronavirus, the Iranian president referred to important achievements in the production and import of Covid-19 vaccines, adding that the health ministry should support companies that domestically produce Covid-19 shots.

Iran has moved past the peak of its fifth wave of the respiratory disease but health officials have warned that a sixth wave could be looming.

Iran has dramatically sped up production and imports of Covid-19 vaccines in a bid to contain the outbreak.