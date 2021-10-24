Iran reopens borders to foreign tourists

Iran’s Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicraft Aliasghar Shalbafian has said with the arrival of the post-Covid era, Iranian officials have made huge efforts to boost tourism, reopening borders to foreign tourists.

Shalbafian added on Saturday, the Covid Taskforce of Iran agreed to the reopening of Iran’s borders to foreigners following the end of the fifth wave of the Covid pandemic and the rise in vaccination rates.

He added that the Covid Taskforce has said foreign tourists can visit Iran provided that they observe all health protocols.

Shalbafian said the decision was made in a bid to support businesses and tourism facilities.

The Iranian Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicraft said, “We hope that the move by the government will result in a boom in tourism businesses”.