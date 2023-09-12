Tuesday, September 12, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign Policy

Iran confirms release of Americans in exchange for Iranians held in US

By IFP Editorial Staff
US Prison

Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations has confirmed the release of five Iranian nationals detained in the United States in exchange for the release of five Americans held in the Islamic Republic.

According to the mission, the five Iranian nationals are: Mehrdad Moein Ansari, Kambiz Attar-Kashani, Reza Sarhangpour Kafrani, Amin Hassanzadeh, and Kaveh Lotfollah Afrasyabi.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that the prisoner swap deal between Iran and the US will be completed in “due time.”

He also added that the American detainees were “very healthy” and would be coming home very soon.

Under a prisoner swap deal between the two countries, the five Iranian nationals who were held illegally for circumventing Washington’s anti-Iran sanctions will be released.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks