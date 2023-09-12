Iran confirms release of Americans in exchange for Iranians held in US

According to the mission, the five Iranian nationals are: Mehrdad Moein Ansari, Kambiz Attar-Kashani, Reza Sarhangpour Kafrani, Amin Hassanzadeh, and Kaveh Lotfollah Afrasyabi.

Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said that the prisoner swap deal between Iran and the US will be completed in “due time.”

He also added that the American detainees were “very healthy” and would be coming home very soon.

Under a prisoner swap deal between the two countries, the five Iranian nationals who were held illegally for circumventing Washington’s anti-Iran sanctions will be released.