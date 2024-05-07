Israel declines Gaza ceasefire proposal, continues Rafah attack

“The war cabinet unanimously decided that Israel continues the operation in Rafah in order to put military pressure on Hamas, to facilitate the release of our hostages and to achieve other war objectives. At the same time, even though the Hamas proposal is far from Israel’s mandatory requirements, Israel will send a delegation to the talks to seize the opportunity to reach an agreement on terms acceptable to Israel,” the press office said.

The Israeli military carried out strikes against targets belonging to the Hamas movement in the eastern Rafah on Monday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) added.

“The IDF is currently conducting targeted strikes against Hamas terror targets in eastern Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. Details to follow,” the IDF wrote on its Telegram channel.

On Monday, Hamas announced that it had agreed to the provisions of the Gaza ceasefire deal, proposed by mediators from Egypt and Qatar. The deal will include three stages, each lasting 42 days. The movement added that it now awaits Israel’s response.