Iran Rejects US ‘Baseless’ Claim That It’s Stoking Tension in Yemen

The Iranian foreign ministry spokesman has rejected the US secretary of state’s “unfounded” accusation that Iran is fueling tensions in Yemen.

“The Americans should be accountable for the crimes they have committed in Yemen over the past six years instead of levelling baseless accusations against others,” said Saeed Khatibzadeh on Wednesday.

“Aggressors and the enemies of the Yemeni people who have killed innocent Yemenis over the past six years and destroyed the resources and infrastructure of this great country and made profit by selling weapons to the Saudi-led coalition through the blood trade, now know that their inhumane military strategy has failed in the face of the resistant Yemeni nation. So, by playing a blame game, they want to shirk responsibility for these crimes and deflect public attention,” he said.

“This comes as the historical memory of the Yemeni nation and people around the world will never forget their crime and they (aggressors) will go down in history as notorious people,” Khatibzadeh added.

“The new US administration claims it is trying to put an end to the Yemen war, but we have not seen any practical action to halt the Saudi-led coalition’s aggression,” said the spokesman.

“This (US) administration keeps following the wrong stances of the previous administration by pressing groundless charges and turning a blind eye to the realities on the ground in Yemen,” said Khatibzadeh.

“Their claim of trying to establish peace in Yemen is just lip service and they have settled for some political maneuvering in that regard,” he said.

“The positions adopted by the Islamic Republic of Iran have been clear from the outset of the Yemen war, and Iran has always stressed that there is no military solution to the Yemen crisis,” he noted.

“The four-point proposal put forward by the Islamic Republic of Iran at the beginning of the war still holds as the main solution, and the Islamic Republic of Iran will tap into all of its potential to advance UN attempts to establish peace in Yemen and supports any effort that would help end the aggression on the Yemeni nation,” he said.