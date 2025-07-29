Iran rejects Trump’s allegation of interference in Gaza ceasefire talks

In a statement released on Monday night, Esmaeil Baqaei rejected the allegation made by the US president that Iran was interfering in the Gaza ceasefire negotiations.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, in line with the majority of countries, strongly condemns the genocide in Gaza and supports any process that could lead to stopping the crimes and easing the suffering of the oppressed people of Gaza,” the spokesman said.

Baqaei emphasized that Hamas negotiators themselves are fully capable of recognizing and pursuing the best interests of the oppressed people of Gaza, and there is no need for any third-party intervention in this matter.

He also censured the allegation of Iran’s interference in the negotiations as completely baseless and stressed that such claims are a form of deflection and evasion of responsibility regarding the United States’ complicity in the crimes committed by the Zionist regime against the Palestinian people, including the killing of 60,000 innocent people, among them women and children, the intensification of the blockade on the Gaza Strip in recent months, and the obstruction of humanitarian aid, as well as the killing of starving and thirsty civilians trapped in so-called aid distribution centers set up by an American company.

The spokesperson advised the US officials that in order to achieve a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and to save civilian lives, they should stop sending deadly weapons to the occupying regime and pressure it to halt the genocide, allow the entry of humanitarian aid, and ensure the honorable distribution of aid through internationally recognized mechanisms.

Speaking on Friday, Donald Trump accused Iran of intervening in the latest round of Gaza ceasefire talks, which fell apart last week with both the Israeli and US delegations leaving negotiations in Qatar.

“I think they (Iran) got involved in this negotiation, telling Hamas and giving Hamas signals and orders,” Trump claimed, without providing further details on the allegation.

The Zionist regime’s war on Gaza has killed at least 59,921 people and wounded 145,233 since October 2023.