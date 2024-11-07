Iran shrugs off re-election of Trump

In response to a question by IRNA news agency, the Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said, “It is the American people who choose the president in that country and now the American people have made their choice.”

The spokesperson reminded that Iran has had bitter experiences with the policies and approaches of different U.S. administrations in the past, from both political parties, adding, “Elections are an opportunity to review the wrong approaches of the past.”

A day earlier, the spokesperson of the Iranian government Fatemeh Mohajerani, said “The election of the president of the United States has nothing to do with us.”

“Iran’s general policies are fixed that will not change with the designation of people,” she asserted.

The government spokeswoman also underlined, “Considering the country’s sanctions over the past four decades, Iran has gone through hardships we are not worried about Trump’s re-election.”

In 2018, Trump left a bitter taste in the mouth of Iranians by unilaterally abandoning a nuclear deal that took years of negotiations to seal, putting a huge strain on Iran’s economy within the so-called “maximum pressure” campaign.