Iran Ready to Share Drug War Experiences with Austria

Iranian Police general, Eskandar Mo’meni, had a meeting with officials from Austria’s Federal Ministry of Labour, Social Affairs and Consumer Protection in Vienna.

In the gathering, the Iranian official said the Islamic Republic’s plans for combatting narcotics is based upon a balanced policy, stressing that the Police’s war on drug trafficking is coupled with strategies to prevent drug abuse, promote rehabilitation programs, and reduce the social harms.

Iran’s biggest difference with Austria is that the Islamic Republic is a neighbor of the world’s largest producer of opiates, he added.

“That is why the measures of the two countries (Iran and Austria) in the fight against drugs are different, but on the issue of prevention and treatment, they have much in common,” Mo’meni added.

He also noted that Iran has confiscated 800 tonnes of drugs last year, which were mainly destined for Europe.

“Iran makes no difference between the Iranian and European youth, and our country is combatting narcotics as a human rights duty,” Mo’meni underlined.

Highlighting Iran and Austria’s considerable experience in reducing the drug-related harms, the Iranian official said Tehran was ready to prepare the ground for sharing the experiences and information with Vienna.

The Austrian side, in turn, provided a description of the European country’s plans to rehabilitate drug addicts, saying around 45,000 addicts have been identified and undergone treatment in Austria.

The Austrian officials also noted that drug addiction would be brought under control when the governments succeed in helping a person undergoing treatment to return to and enjoy a normal life.