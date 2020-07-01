Iran Raps French Meddling in Iran’s Judicial Cases

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Abbas Mousavi had dismissed the meddlesome comments from France about the recent court rulings on two Iranian nationals.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Foreign Ministry spokesman denounced the French officials’ recent stances on two Iranian convicts.

“Hearing the cases and issuing rulings on the crimes committed by Iranian nationals in a fair judicial procedure and within the framework of civil regulations and rights in the Islamic Republic of Iran are within the purview of Iran’s judicial courts,” Mousavi underlined.

“Ms. Adelkhah and Ruhollah Zam have received punishment proportional to the crimes committed and are serving their sentences,” the spokesperson noted.

He also underlined that the Foreign Ministry of France lacks any competence and authority to meddle in Iranian judicial cases, stressing, “The Islamic Republic of Iran would not approve any interference in its internal affairs.”

His comments came after France made meddlesome comments over Iran’s internal affairs following a death sentence issued against Ruhollah Zam, the administrator of a counterrevolutionary website and Telegram channel.

France’s Foreign Ministry has described the death sentence as “a serious blow to freedom of expression and press freedom in Iran.”

The ministry has also described the death penalty as “unjust, inhumane and ineffective” and said France opposes its use “everywhere and in all circumstances.”