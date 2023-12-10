Sunday, December 10, 2023
IFP ExclusiveFeatured NewsForeign PolicyMiddle East

Iran’s Raisi: U.S. primary supporter of killing of women, children in Gaza

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ebrahim Raisi

Iranian President, Ebrahim Raisi's official social media account on X reacted to America's decision to veto a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Raisi said: “While the world demands an end to the Zionist war crimes in Palestine, the U.S.’s veto of the UN Security Council ceasefire resolution proves it is the root cause of this war & crimes, and it’s fueling Israel’s mass killing machine. It is the main supporter of the massacre of innocent Gazan women and children.”

The draft resolution proposed by the United Arab Emirates received support from thirteen members of the Security Council, with Britain choosing to abstain.

The voting took place after UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday officially alerted the 15-member council about the international risks posed by the Israeli war on Gaza.

The US and Israel oppose a ceasefire because they believe it would only benefit Hamas.

Israeli strikes have so far killed more than 17,700 people, most of them women and children, and injured nearly 48,800 others in its relentless air and ground attacks on Gaza since October 7.

According to the UN, around 80 percent of the inhabitants of Gaza are displaced, nearly 1.8 million people, and more than 1.1 million are seeking refuge in UNRWA shelters.

