Iran reports progress in indirect talks with US, rejects ‘zero enrichment’ demands

Speaking Saturday at a conference in Sari, northern Iran, Mohammad Eslami highlighted Iran’s nuclear energy achievements, noting that the Bushehr nuclear power plant generated 7.3 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity last year.

He stated that Iran aims to increase its nuclear power capacity to 3,000 megawatts by the end of the country’s Seventh Development Plan, with land secured for two new power plants in the north and south.

Eslami also revealed a 20-year strategic plan targeting 20,000 megawatts of nuclear-generated electricity.

He cited major advances in plasma therapy, laser, and quantum technologies, and emphasized the global competitiveness of Iran’s domestically produced radiopharmaceuticals.

Addressing nuclear diplomacy, Eslami confirmed that five rounds of indirect talks between Iran and the US have taken place, most recently on May 23 in Rome.

He noted that US President Donald Trump indicated that Washington is “close to reaching agreements on both Gaza and Iran,” though he reiterated that Iran must not obtain a nuclear bomb.