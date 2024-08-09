Iran president lauds Olympic medalist Kiani for ‘writing new history for Iranian women’s sports’

Pezeshkian posed a message on his X social media account, reading, “My dear daughter, Nahid Kiani, your effort in the Olympics is praiseworthy. You wrote a new history for Iranian women’s sports. I congratulate you and all the people of Iran on winning the valuable Olympic silver medal.”

Immediately after Kiani won the first-ever Olympic silver medal for Iranian women in taekwondo, the president’s daughter Zahra Pezeshkian also congratulated her in a video call on Thursday evening.

Kiani faced Kim Yujin from South Korea but lost the game 5-1, 9-0.

The Iranian athlete defeated rivals from Bulgaria, Tunisia, and Lebanon to reach the final.

It was the second medal for Iran’s taekwondo at 2024 Paris Olympics and the sixth medal for the country which fired it up to the 21st first place on the ranking table.

With this silver medal, Kiani became the most decorated female athlete in Iran’s Olympic history. Prior to this, Iranian women had only managed to win two bronze medals in the Olympics.