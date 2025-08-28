Thursday, August 28, 2025
Iran prepares to drag aggressors before intl. courts over illegal attacks

By Ehsan Ghasri

Iran’s Vice President for Legal Affairs Majid Ansari says the country has documented attacks on hospitals, residential areas, and other internationally protected sites by the Zionist regime and it's now preparing to file lawsuits with international courts.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting in Tehran on Wednesday, Ansari said his team has worked extensively to compile evidence.

He noted that documentation began immediately on the second day of the recent 12-day war, covering territorial aggression, attacks on prohibited sites such as media centers, hospitals, nuclear facilities, and civilian casualties, including women and children.

The Iranian vice president for legal affairs underlined that the next step involves operational lodging of lawsuits abroad.

According to Ansari, the office of the vice president for legal affairs will take necessary action in close cooperation with the Foreign Ministry and under the guidance of the Supreme National Security Council to make Iran’s voice for justice and accountability heard on the global stage.

