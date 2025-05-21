Iran parliament emphasizes peaceful nuclear rights, including uranium enrichment

The statement by Iranian lawmakers was read on Wednesday by Mohammad Rashidi, a member of the parliament’s presiding board, one day after the remarks of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Khamenei who had emphasized that Iran would not seek permission from the US for uranium enrichment.

The statement referred to US officials’ comments on Iran’s uranium enrichment and stressed that the American regime, which is itself grappling with deep domestic crises and successive foreign policy failures, is in no position to dictate terms to any country, especially the great and independent nation of Iran.

The Iranian parliament members also pointed to Iran’s membership in the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and its adherence to the treaty’s provisions, adding that the nuclear and enrichment activities of the Islamic Republic of Iran are entirely legal, legitimate, and in line with the NPT and the statutes of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The statement further emphasized the rights of the Islamic Republic as an NPT member in the research, development, production, and use of peaceful nuclear energy, stating that the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear activities is guaranteed through the IAEA’s safeguards and monitoring.

The statement also highlighted the applications of nuclear technology in various fields and added that the level of peaceful enrichment is not limited to low percentages under 20%, but will be determined based on the needs of the Iranian people for peaceful purposes. Renouncing this right would constitute a grave betrayal of national interests and the country’s future.