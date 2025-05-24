Iran’s para-karate team wins 4th Asian championship title

Iran topped the medal table with a total of seven medals: two gold, three silver, and two bronze.

Kazakhstan finished second with two gold, one silver, and four bronze medals, while Saudi Arabia secured third place with one gold, two silver, and four bronze medals.

The Iranian men’s team also earned a bronze medal in the team kata event, whereas the women’s team narrowly missed out on a podium finish.

The Iranian medalists include Masoumeh Iji, who won gold in the intellectual disability K21 category, and Farzad Safari, who took gold in the syndrome K22 category. Silver medals were won by Negar Farahani (Down syndrome K22), Leila Chalian (wheelchair K30), and Hafez Hafezi Kia (intellectual disability K21). Bronze medals went to Mohammad Jafari Faheem (wheelchair K30) and Rahim Golmohammadi (blind K10).

Ehsan Delbandi finished seventh in his category.

This victory marks Iran’s second consecutive championship in Asian para-karate.