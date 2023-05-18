Iran, Pakistan open electricity transmission line at joint border

During the ceremony on Thursday, President Raisi said he was glad that the power station and line, which he called “one of the manifestations of the deepening and enhancing of the cooperation between two friendly and brotherly countries,” was being launched.

He said Iran and Pakistan had been boosting their relations since the Islamic Revolution of 1979 and that, “Pakistan has very understanding and pious people who are fond of the glorious Islamic Revolution, and the relations of the two countries today are exemplary.”

Raisi welcomed Sharif and his accompanying delegation and said the fact that the Pakistani prime minister and other officials were present at the border indicated the high level of security in the area.

Sharif, for his part, said Iran and Pakistan were “brothers” and their relations went further than those of two neighbors and were like kinship.

He also thanked Raisi, the Iranian energy minister, and Iranian engineers, for following up on the project even though Pakistan had delayed it.